The Comedy Arena presents A Night With Nimesh Patel
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Photo courtesy of Nimesh Patel
Dallas comedian Nimesh has quickly become one of North Texas' fastest-rising stand-up comics, earning a finalist spot in The Funniest Comic in Dallas competition less than two years after returning to comedy. His laid-back storytelling style mixes sharp observations with hilarious takes on everyday life, family, and the awkward moments we all pretend didn't happen.
Dallas comedian Nimesh has quickly become one of North Texas' fastest-rising stand-up comics, earning a finalist spot in The Funniest Comic in Dallas competition less than two years after returning to comedy. His laid-back storytelling style mixes sharp observations with hilarious takes on everyday life, family, and the awkward moments we all pretend didn't happen.
WHEN
WHERE
The Comedy Arena
305 E Virginia St Ste 104, McKinney, TX 75069, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/157142/t/tickets
TICKET INFO
$19.90
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