The Comedy Arena presents New Year's Laughing Eve: Countdown to 2026 with Aaron Aryanpur

The Comedy Arena will count down to 2026 with original stand-up comedy starring Aaron Aryanpur, a champagne Toast, party favors, and an after party.
Aryanpur recently made his national TV debut on FOX’s Laughs and was also a semifinalist in both Comedy Central’s Up Next Talent Search and NBC’s Stand Up for Diversity. While his act covers a variety of topics, it is his experiences as a husband to a patient wife and an exhausted father to two young boys that landed him a spot on the Minivan Men podcast with fellow funny dads Maz Jobrani and Al Madrigal.
$30