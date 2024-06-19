The Core Theatre presents 12 Angry Jurors

12 Angry Jurors is a play that contemplates the huge responsibility of 12 ordinary people as they consider the guilt or innocence of a young man accused of murder. The 12 jurors bring their own histories, prejudices, and biases to the jury room as they work through this life or death decision.
