The Core Theatre presents 12 Angry Jurors

Image courtesy of The Core Theatre

12 Angry Jurors is a play that contemplates the huge responsibility of 12 ordinary people as they consider the guilt or innocence of a young man accused of murder. The 12 jurors bring their own histories, prejudices, and biases to the jury room as they work through this life or death decision.

WHEN

WHERE

The Core Theatre
518 W Arapaho Rd, Richardson, TX 75080, USA
https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/the-core-theatre/65af3559f9505d0e3d5b5f91/tickets

TICKET INFO

$15-$20

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
