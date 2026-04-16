The Craft Guild Spring Art Show & Sale

At the Craft Guild of Dallas' Spring Art Show & Sale, visitors can discover unique, handcrafted art in this four-day event, which will feature work from talented local artists across a variety of mediums, including jewelry, glass, pottery, fiber arts, painting, woodworking and more.

Visitors can shop one-of-a-kind pieces, meet the artists, and enjoy a welcoming, creative atmosphere. Guests are also invited to tour The Craft Guild’s studios, offering a behind-the-scenes look at where classes and creativity come to life. The opening night reception will have live music and light refreshments.