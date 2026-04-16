The Craft Guild Spring Art Show & Sale

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The Craft Guild of Dallas

At the Craft Guild of Dallas' Spring Art Show & Sale, visitors can discover unique, handcrafted art in this four-day event, which will feature work from talented local artists across a variety of mediums, including jewelry, glass, pottery, fiber arts, painting, woodworking and more.

Visitors can shop one-of-a-kind pieces, meet the artists, and enjoy a welcoming, creative atmosphere. Guests are also invited to tour The Craft Guild’s studios, offering a behind-the-scenes look at where classes and creativity come to life. The opening night reception will have live music and light refreshments.

At the Craft Guild of Dallas' Spring Art Show & Sale, visitors can discover unique, handcrafted art in this four-day event, which will feature work from talented local artists across a variety of mediums, including jewelry, glass, pottery, fiber arts, painting, woodworking and more.

Visitors can shop one-of-a-kind pieces, meet the artists, and enjoy a welcoming, creative atmosphere. Guests are also invited to tour The Craft Guild’s studios, offering a behind-the-scenes look at where classes and creativity come to life. The opening night reception will have live music and light refreshments.

WHEN

WHERE

The Craft Guild of Dallas
3410 Midcourt Rd #115, Carrollton, TX 75006, USA
https://www.thecraftguild.org/showsandevents

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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