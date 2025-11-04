The Dallas Architecture Forum presents Design Inspirations Panel Discussion

The Dallas Architecture Forum, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing public education about architecture, design, public space and the urban environment, begins its 2025-2026 Panel Discussion Series with the Design Inspirations Panel Discussion.

Four highly respected design leaders of Dallas will discuss what inspires their work and present a couple of their projects. Moderated by Biff Sturgess of HOCKER Design Group, panelists include Rizi Faruqui of Far+Dang, Jacob Gerber of Essential Light Design, and Katy Martin of the Office of James Burnett.