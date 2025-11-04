The Dallas Architecture Forum presents Design Inspirations Panel Discussion

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The Dallas Architecture Forum

The Dallas Architecture Forum, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing public education about architecture, design, public space and the urban environment, begins its 2025-2026 Panel Discussion Series with the Design Inspirations Panel Discussion.

Four highly respected design leaders of Dallas will discuss what inspires their work and present a couple of their projects. Moderated by Biff Sturgess of HOCKER Design Group, panelists include Rizi Faruqui of Far+Dang, Jacob Gerber of Essential Light Design, and Katy Martin of the Office of James Burnett.

WHEN

WHERE

Angelika Film Center & Café - Dallas
5321 E Mockingbird Ln #230, Dallas, TX 75206, USA
https://dallasarchitectureforum.org/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
