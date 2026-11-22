The Dallas Architecture Forum will present highly awarded landscape architect Kona Gray, Principal of EDSA in Fort Lauderdale.

Gray envisions welcoming places that promote community and vitality in diverse neighborhoods around the world. He has used global design and management sense to positively shape environments during 32 years of experience in over 30 countries. Strong leadership skills and a sense of integrity are central to Kona’s DNA.

Blending sensitivity, regional resources, and innovative design solutions, he unites a client’s vision with his own vanguard designs to produce invigorating environments with emotional purpose and presence. Kona has served as the national President of both the ASLA and the Landscape Architecture Foundation. He serves on the University of Miami Architecture School Real Estate Advisory Board, as well as Virginia Tech and University of Georgia Design Advisory Councils. Kona holds degrees and certifications from the University of Georgia and Cornell University.

At EDSA, Kona’s award-winning projects are inspired by a passion for creative design solutions that solve meaningful global issues. His portfolio ranges in multiple scales with emphasis on communities, parks, hospitality, urban public realms, mixed-use destinations, healthcare, and campus spaces. With an uncompromising dedication to quality, he consistently takes into consideration important factors like community, heritage, environment, and the constant pursuit of improving humanity through Landscape Architecture.

