The Dallas Architecture Forum presents Lyndon Neri & Rossana Hu

The Dallas Architecture Forum will present acclaimed architects Lyndon Neri and Rossana Hu of Neri & Hu Design and Research Office.

Neri, Hon. FAIA, and Hu are Founding Partners of Neri & Hu Design and Research Office. They utilize an interdisciplinary design approach that enriches contemporary life while showing respect for China’s cultural heritage. Alongside their design practice, Neri and Hu have been deeply committed to architectural education and have lectured across the globe in various universities and professional forums.

Hu is the Chair of the Department of Architecture at Penn, and Neri is a visiting Professor at Princeton’s School of Architecture. They co-authored Persistence of Vision: Shanghai Architects in Dialogue and have published two monographs, Neri & Hu Design and Research Office and Thresholds: Space, Time and Practice.

