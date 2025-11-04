The Dallas Architecture Forum presents Nader Tehrani

The Dallas Architecture Forum will present acclaimed architect and artist Nader Tehrani of NADAAA. For his contributions to architecture as an art, Tehrani is the recipient of The American Academy of Arts and Letters’ Arnold W. Brunner Memorial Prize, the highest form of recognition of artistic merit in the United States.

With 19 Progressive Architecture Awards, Tehrani is also an elected member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the National Academy of Design, and recipient of the Design Visionary Award from the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum. Tehrani is the Founding Principal of NADAAA, an interdisciplinary practice with works in infrastructure, urbanism, architecture, and installations.

The former Head of the Department of Architecture at MIT, Tehrani was also Dean of The Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture of The Cooper Union. His work is featured in the permanent collections of the CCA and the Nasher Sculpture Center, and NADAAA has been widely exhibited at MOMA, LA MOCA and the Venice Biennale.