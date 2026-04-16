The Dallas Architecture Forum presents North Texas and The World Cup

Dallas hosted part of the 1994 World Cup, which increased awareness of soccer, both in Dallas and across the US. The 1994 Cup was also one of the most financially successful World Cups in history. The games were very well-attended at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, increasing enthusiasm for soccer in the North Texas community and resulting in the formation of FC Dallas and the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco.

32 years later, the World Cup is coming back to North Texas, with nine matches being played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Much has changed in North Texas over these three decades, including major growth in population and the building of the AT&T Stadium.

Attendees will hear from Trey Yelverton, City Manager of Arlington, and Monica Paul, President of the North Texas FIFA Committee. Facilitated by Moderator Noelle Mook, they will discuss the planning that is being done in North Texas to welcome international teams and crowds.

What lasting effects will this event have on the future of North Texas and the economy? How will the tournament affect interest in Soccer and other Sports in the community? How will the North Texas infrastructure be tested during this time and what are lessons to be learned for future growth?

