The Dallas Opera presents Fiesta de la Ópera

The Dallas Opera will present Fiesta de la Ópera, celebrating Latin heritage. The event, which will feature music in various languages and supertitles in English and Spanish, will include the greatest hits of the opera, Latin, and salsa music repertoires.

The concert will feature Anthony León and other guest singers. They will be accompanied by The Dallas Opera Orchestra and a six-piece Latin band, featuring piano, bass, conga, timbale, trumpet, and trombone. The concert will be conducted by TDO Head of Music and Chorus Director Paolo Bressan.