The Dallas Opera presents Fiesta de la Ópera

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Anthony León

The Dallas Opera will present Fiesta de la Ópera, celebrating Latin heritage. The event, which will feature music in various languages and supertitles in English and Spanish, will include the greatest hits of the opera, Latin, and salsa music repertoires.

The concert will feature Anthony León and other guest singers. They will be accompanied by The Dallas Opera Orchestra and a six-piece Latin band, featuring piano, bass, conga, timbale, trumpet, and trombone. The concert will be conducted by TDO Head of Music and Chorus Director Paolo Bressan.

The Dallas Opera will present Fiesta de la Ópera, celebrating Latin heritage. The event, which will feature music in various languages and supertitles in English and Spanish, will include the greatest hits of the opera, Latin, and salsa music repertoires.

The concert will feature Anthony León and other guest singers. They will be accompanied by The Dallas Opera Orchestra and a six-piece Latin band, featuring piano, bass, conga, timbale, trumpet, and trombone. The concert will be conducted by TDO Head of Music and Chorus Director Paolo Bressan.

WHEN

WHERE

Winspear Opera House
2403 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://dallasopera.org/performance/fiesta-de-la-opera/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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