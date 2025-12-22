The Dallas Opera presents National Vocal Competition

Photo by Karen Almond

Finalists at the 2026 National Vocal Competition will sing with The Dallas Opera Orchestra while competing against singers from across the United States. Attendees can join the action by voting for the "People’s Choice Award" winner of the evening.

WHEN

WHERE

Winspear Opera House
2403 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://dallasopera.org/performance/national-vocal-competition-2026/

TICKET INFO

$10
