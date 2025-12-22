The Dallas Opera presents National Vocal Competition
eventdetail
Photo by Karen Almond
Finalists at the 2026 National Vocal Competition will sing with The Dallas Opera Orchestra while competing against singers from across the United States. Attendees can join the action by voting for the "People’s Choice Award" winner of the evening.
Finalists at the 2026 National Vocal Competition will sing with The Dallas Opera Orchestra while competing against singers from across the United States. Attendees can join the action by voting for the "People’s Choice Award" winner of the evening.