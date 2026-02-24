The Dallas Opera presents The Elixir of Love

A hopeless romantic swoons for the town’s school teacher, but she doesn’t even notice him. Along comes a traveling salesman with the perfect “magical elixir” to give him all his heart desires. In the shifting climate of post-war Italy, will these two lovers find each other - or is the elixir not all it was promised to be?
