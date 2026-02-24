The Dallas Opera presents The Elixir of Love

eventdetail
Photo by Curtis Brown Photography

A hopeless romantic swoons for the town’s school teacher, but she doesn’t even notice him. Along comes a traveling salesman with the perfect “magical elixir” to give him all his heart desires. In the shifting climate of post-war Italy, will these two lovers find each other - or is the elixir not all it was promised to be?

A hopeless romantic swoons for the town’s school teacher, but she doesn’t even notice him. Along comes a traveling salesman with the perfect “magical elixir” to give him all his heart desires. In the shifting climate of post-war Italy, will these two lovers find each other - or is the elixir not all it was promised to be?

WHEN

WHERE

Winspear Opera House
2403 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://dallasopera.org/performance/the-elixir-of-love/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.