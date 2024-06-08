The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show
America’s largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner theatre show is now playing! Solve a hilarious mystery while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The culprit is hiding in plain sight somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect before you know it! Join us for an event that is very different from a traditional murder mystery dinner show. Our actors are not dressed in costume and are hidden in the audience! This results in a fun, social and interactive evening suitable for all adults. Each ticket includes our signature award-winning murder mystery dinner theatre show, along with a full plated dinner, waitstaff gratuity, and plenty of surprises during the show.
WHEN
WHERE
Cambria Hotel Richardson - Dallas
3605 Shire Blvd, Richardson, TX 75082, USA
https://www.thedinnerdetective.com/north-dallas-richardson/murder-mystery-tickets-showtimes/
TICKET INFO
$65.99
