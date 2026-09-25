The Echo Lounge & Music Hall presents 5th Anniversary Celebration featuring Cure for Paranoia
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Dallas hip hop artist Cure for Paranoia will headline The Echo Lounge & Music Hall’s fifth anniversary celebration show. This will be their first full-band Dallas show since winning the NPR Tiny Desk Contest earlier in 2026. They will be joined by Damoyee.
Dallas hip hop artist Cure for Paranoia will headline The Echo Lounge & Music Hall’s fifth anniversary celebration show. This will be their first full-band Dallas show since winning the NPR Tiny Desk Contest earlier in 2026. They will be joined by Damoyee.