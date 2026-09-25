The Echo Lounge & Music Hall presents 5th Anniversary Celebration featuring Cure for Paranoia

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Cure for Paranoia/Facebook

Dallas hip hop artist Cure for Paranoia will headline The Echo Lounge & Music Hall’s fifth anniversary celebration show. This will be their first full-band Dallas show since winning the NPR Tiny Desk Contest earlier in 2026. They will be joined by Damoyee.

Dallas hip hop artist Cure for Paranoia will headline The Echo Lounge & Music Hall’s fifth anniversary celebration show. This will be their first full-band Dallas show since winning the NPR Tiny Desk Contest earlier in 2026. They will be joined by Damoyee.

WHEN

WHERE

The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
1323 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/cure-for-paranoia-dallas-texas-11-28-2026/event/0C0065331B491B3E

TICKET INFO

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