He’s a star of TV, stage and film. She’s an award-winning actress and writer. Together on social media, Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody shared hilarious nuggets of their "uninterrupted togetherness," thoughts on more than 40 years of marriage, and hundreds of other topics, entertaining millions during the COVID shut-down. Now they are hitting the road with their son, Gideon Grody-Patinkin, as moderator.