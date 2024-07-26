The Eisemann Center presents Christmas with C.S. Lewis

In the early years of his young adult life, C.S. Lewis believed the story of Christ’s birth was nothing more than feel-good myth. That all changed after a particular encounter with his great friend and fellow author, J.R.R. Tolkien. Although both men loved mythology in general, Tolkien was convinced that the Jesus myth was the one true myth. That was the start of Lewis’ journey from Atheism to Christianity.

From that point on Christmas, for Lewis, took on an entirely different meaning. This show finds him at his home near Oxford on Christmas Eve hosting a group of Americans who are Christmassing in England. They are about to experience an assortment of Yuletide recollections which stimulates a whole range of emotions – curiosity, laughter, gladness, and even some tears. Above all, they will discover how that encounter with Tolkien forever changed his Christmas celebrations.