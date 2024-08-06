The Eisemann Center presents Sugar Skull: A Dia de Muertos Musical Adventure

The Eisemann Center will present Sugar Skull: A Dia de Muertos Musical Adventure where guests can step into a vibrant world of music and magic. The event is a bilingual/bicultural journey for young audiences and families that uses traditional regional music and dance from Mexico to tell the story of twelve-year-old Vita Flores.

The story is about Vita, who thinks her family has gone loco planning a celebration for deceased loved ones. But when a spirited candy skeleton suddenly springs to life, Vita finds herself on a magical, musical journey to unravel the true meaning of Día de Muertos. With her skeletal new friend - Sugar Skull, a charismatic skeleton with a secret or two, Vita dances with ancient ancestors, sings with a sorrowful sorceress, escapes the trickster Chaneques, and even meets the famous Catrina Calavera.