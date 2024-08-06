The Eisemann Center presents Sugar Skull: A Dia de Muertos Musical Adventure

Photo courtesy of The Eisemann Center

The Eisemann Center will present Sugar Skull: A Dia de Muertos Musical Adventure where guests can step into a vibrant world of music and magic. The event is a bilingual/bicultural journey for young audiences and families that uses traditional regional music and dance from Mexico to tell the story of twelve-year-old Vita Flores.

The story is about Vita, who thinks her family has gone loco planning a celebration for deceased loved ones. But when a spirited candy skeleton suddenly springs to life, Vita finds herself on a magical, musical journey to unravel the true meaning of Día de Muertos. With her skeletal new friend - Sugar Skull, a charismatic skeleton with a secret or two, Vita dances with ancient ancestors, sings with a sorrowful sorceress, escapes the trickster Chaneques, and even meets the famous Catrina Calavera.

WHEN

WHERE

Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations
2351 Performance Dr, Richardson, TX 75082, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/77907/t/tickets

TICKET INFO

$15

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
