The Firehouse Theatre presents Totally Made-Up Musical

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Taylor Staniforth & Taystan Photography

Totally Made-Up Musical is a completely improvised musical theatre experience. Starting with one audience suggestion, a cast of musical theatre performers, improvisers, and musicians creates an original musical live onstage. Every scene, lyric, harmony and plot twist is invented in the moment - no script, no safety net and no two shows alike.

Totally Made-Up Musical is a completely improvised musical theatre experience. Starting with one audience suggestion, a cast of musical theatre performers, improvisers, and musicians creates an original musical live onstage. Every scene, lyric, harmony and plot twist is invented in the moment - no script, no safety net and no two shows alike.

WHEN

WHERE

The Firehouse Theatre
2535 Valley View Ln, Farmers Branch, TX 75234, USA
https://ci.ovationtix.com/35214/production/1291103?performanceId=11867978&utm_source=culturemap&utm_medium=event_calendar&utm_campaign=firehouse_2026_09_27

TICKET INFO

$20

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