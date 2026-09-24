The Firehouse Theatre presents Totally Made-Up Musical
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Taylor Staniforth & Taystan Photography
Totally Made-Up Musical is a completely improvised musical theatre experience. Starting with one audience suggestion, a cast of musical theatre performers, improvisers, and musicians creates an original musical live onstage. Every scene, lyric, harmony and plot twist is invented in the moment - no script, no safety net and no two shows alike.
Totally Made-Up Musical is a completely improvised musical theatre experience. Starting with one audience suggestion, a cast of musical theatre performers, improvisers, and musicians creates an original musical live onstage. Every scene, lyric, harmony and plot twist is invented in the moment - no script, no safety net and no two shows alike.
WHEN
WHERE
The Firehouse Theatre
2535 Valley View Ln, Farmers Branch, TX 75234, USA