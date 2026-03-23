The Flame Foundation presents Cocina Flamenca Live

The Flame Foundation will present an experience of sights, sounds, and flavors of Spain with Cocina Flamenca Live, for its third annual celebration. Inspired by Spain’s iconic La Feria de Sevilla, the festival features an afternoon and evening of flamenco, food, and community connection.

Cocina Flamenca features a dynamic mix of performances happening simultaneously inside the auditorium, in the Black Box theater, and on the outdoor stage, inviting guests to move freely through the space and experience flamenco in multiple settings. International guest artists and beloved local performers share the spotlight alongside interactive activities and authentic Spanish cuisine prepared fresh on site.

New for 2026, festivalgoers can participate in a free Salsa‑Flamenco Style dance class, led by acclaimed guest artist Nélida Tirado.

The evening culminates with Fiesta Flamenca XII, an exclusive, ticketed one‑hour indoor performance. The finale features internationally recognized bailaoras Nélida Tirado and Carmen Montes ("La Chispa"), alongside master guitarists Ricardo Sanchez and Juanis de la Isla, with José Cortes on cante. Local favorite Maestro Antonio Arrebola of Flamenco DNA also takes the stage, adding Dallas roots to the international lineup.