The Harlem Globetrotters 100 Year Tour

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters come to Dallas as part of the team’s 100 Year Tour, celebrating 100 years of jaw-dropping “No Way!” moves, 100 years of “Wow!” moments, and 100 years of basketball thrills. From gravity-defying dunks to game-changing tricks, fans will feel the history, the joy, and the fun that only the Globetrotters can deliver.

The current team of elite men and women, holders of an unprecedented over 60 Guinness World Records, including 18 set just last year, the most of any team in any sport, will bring a fresh look of gravity-defying dunks and game-changing tricks against their renowned rivals, The Washington Generals.

