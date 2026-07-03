The Hopeful Theatre Project to presents Rodger’s and Hammerstein’s Cinderella

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Photo by Delaney Rain Photography

The Hopeful Theatre Project will present Rodger’s and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, a magical retelling of the beloved fairy tale about kindness, courage, and the power of believing in a better world.

When a kind-hearted young woman named Ella is forced to live under the cruelty of her stepmother and stepsisters, she dreams of a life beyond the kitchen hearth. With a little help from her Fairy Godmother, she attends the royal ball and captures the heart of Prince Topher. But beneath the romance, the story also follows the Prince’s growing desire to truly understand his kingdom and create a more just world.

Filled with beloved songs, enchanting transformations, and a heartfelt message about compassion and bravery, the musical celebrates how even the smallest acts of kindness can change lives and help dreams come true.

The Hopeful Theatre Project will present Rodger’s and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, a magical retelling of the beloved fairy tale about kindness, courage, and the power of believing in a better world.

When a kind-hearted young woman named Ella is forced to live under the cruelty of her stepmother and stepsisters, she dreams of a life beyond the kitchen hearth. With a little help from her Fairy Godmother, she attends the royal ball and captures the heart of Prince Topher. But beneath the romance, the story also follows the Prince’s growing desire to truly understand his kingdom and create a more just world.

Filled with beloved songs, enchanting transformations, and a heartfelt message about compassion and bravery, the musical celebrates how even the smallest acts of kindness can change lives and help dreams come true.

WHEN

WHERE

Kalita Humphreys Theater
3636 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX 75204, USA
https://thehopefultheatreproject.com/ticketing

TICKET INFO

$20

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