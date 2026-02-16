The Hu and Apocalyptica in concert with The Rasmus
Photo courtesy of Better Noise Music
The Hu and Apocalyptica come to Irving as part of their co-headlining tour. The Hu has released two albums in their career, most recently Rumble of Thunder in 2022. Apocalyptica has released 10 albums in their career, most recently Plays Metallica, Vol. 2 in 2024. They will be joined by The Rasmus.
