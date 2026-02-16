The Hu and Apocalyptica in concert with The Rasmus

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Better Noise Music

The Hu and Apocalyptica come to Irving as part of their co-headlining tour. The Hu has released two albums in their career, most recently Rumble of Thunder in 2022. Apocalyptica has released 10 albums in their career, most recently Plays Metallica, Vol. 2 in 2024. They will be joined by The Rasmus.

WHEN

WHERE

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
300 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/the-hu-and-apocalyptica-with-special-irving-texas-05-23-2026/event/0C00644590A66E79

TICKET INFO

$54 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
