The Junior League of Collin County presents Neath the Wreath Holiday Gift Market

The Junior League of Collin County's 30th annual Neath the Wreath Holiday Gift Market is a four-day event that features the best in unique holiday and home décor, ladies' clothing, accessories, gifts, jewelry, children’s items, gourmet food, and more.

As the largest fundraiser for the Junior League of Collin County, the Neath the Wreath Holiday Gift Market has raised over $5.4 million over the last 30 years to give back to the local community by funding educational and community projects and programs that benefit families throughout Collin County.