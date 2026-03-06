The Kid Laroi in concert

Photo by Trent Munson

The Kid Laroi comes to Irving in support of his new album, Before I Forget.

WHEN

WHERE

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
300 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/the-kid-laroi-a-perfect-world-irving-texas-05-29-2026/event/0C00644CBB2AC2BC

TICKET INFO

$54-$250

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
