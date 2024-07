Courtney Petit and Caitlin Wilson will chair the 2025 Saint Valentine’s Day Fashion Show & Luncheon benefiting The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Celebrating its 41st year, the annual fundraiser will include a champagne reception, recognition of 2025 award recipients, and the runway show produced by Jan Strimple, with fashions provided by Highland Park Village, all followed by a seated luncheon.