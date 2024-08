Legendary Americana singer-songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard will perform live at the annual Leave a Legacy Concert. The evening will feature Hubbard's signature blend of gritty blues, folk, and country music, along with dinner, dancing, and an auction.

The event benefits The Magdalen House, a non-profit organization helping individuals with alcoholism achieve sobriety and sustain recovery at no cost and based on 12-Step spiritual principles.