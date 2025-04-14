The Man in Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

With his strikingly similar looks, baritone voice, and spot-on mannerisms, Shawn Barker’s uncanny resemblance to the original Man In Black revitalizes the true character and spirit of Johnny Cash himself, one of America’s greatest musical icons. The show features Barker in character throughout the entire evening, walking the audience through each era of Cash’s life and music, including hits like "Folsom Prison Blues," "I Walk The Line," "A Boy Named Sue," "Hurt" and "Ring of Fire," complete with a full backing band.