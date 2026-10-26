The Man in Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

Shawn Barker brings Johnny Cash to life with uncanny accuracy, capturing the legendary Man in Black’s voice, look, and spirit in a powerful live concert experience. Backed by a full band, Barker performs Cash’s greatest hits while taking audiences on a journey through the icon’s life and career.

Shawn Barker brings Johnny Cash to life with uncanny accuracy, capturing the legendary Man in Black’s voice, look, and spirit in a powerful live concert experience. Backed by a full band, Barker performs Cash’s greatest hits while taking audiences on a journey through the icon’s life and career.

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