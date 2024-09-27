The Man In Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The Man in Black

With his strikingly similar looks, baritone voice, and spot-on mannerisms, Shawn Barker’s uncanny resemblance to the original Man In Black revitalizes the true character and spirit of Johnny Cash himself, one of America’s greatest musical icons. The show features Barker in character throughout the entire evening, walking the audience through each era of Cash’s life and music, including hits like "Folsom Prison Blues," "I Walk The Line," "A Boy Named Sue," "Hurt" and "Ring of Fire," complete with a full backing band.

WHEN

WHERE

Moody Performance Hall
2520 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/the-man-in-black

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
