The Mocky Horror Picture Show presents Jack Frost

At the Mocky Horror Picture show, comedians Liz Barksdale, Danny Gallagher and Albie Robles make fun of a movie while audiences watch it in the theater.

At this event, they'll mock Jack Frost, which stars Michael Keaton as a dad who dies right before Christmas and comes back to life as a snowman. Except this snowman walks and talks like an Eldritch horror created for a Rankin/Bass television Christmas special.



Mocky Horror writes special jokes and prompts for the audience to follow so they can make fun of the movie with them. They will even give out a special bag of props to use during the movie, and this time, there will be snowball fight right in the middle of the movie.