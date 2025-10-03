The Paper Kites in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Tim Harris

The Paper Kites comes to Dallas in support of their new album, If You Go There, I Hope You Find It.

The Paper Kites comes to Dallas in support of their new album, If You Go There, I Hope You Find It.

WHEN

WHERE

The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
1323 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/the-paper-kites-if-you-go-dallas-texas-05-02-2026/event/0C00633ACD5556E8

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.