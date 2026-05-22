The Perot Museum of Nature and Science presents Thursdays on Tap: Soccer Edition

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science will present one of its largest and most interactive events yet, Thursdays on Tap: Soccer Edition.

Inspired by the growing global excitement around soccer and Dallas’s place on the international stage, the special edition of the Museum’s popular series will transform itself into a family-friendly soccer festival featuring hands-on STEM activities, outdoor experiences, food, music, and interactive entertainment for fans of all ages.

Throughout the event, visitors will enjoy museum access alongside soccer-themed programming including robot soccer challenges, stadium design experiences, interactive labs, photo booths, music, and outdoor activities.

Food trucks onsite will include Mi Cocina, Yummy Pizza, Eggstand, and Mama Lama, alongside global-inspired offerings from countries playing in the World Cup from Wolfgang Puck Catering. Beverages from Community Beer Co. will also be available, including a special World Cup-themed brew created for the event.

Thursdays on Tap: Soccer Edition is also a part of Dallas Arts District Fest, a series of public events to showcase the Dallas Arts District and the City’s cultural scene during World Cup.