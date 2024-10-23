The Plano House of Comedy presents Killers of Comedy

Killers of Comedy is an adrenaline-fueled laughter marathon featuring an all-star lineup of some of the most outrageous and talented comedians from HBO, Comedy Central, Showtime, NBC's America's Got Talent and Last Comic Standing, Fox Laughs, Crazy Ass Criminals and Punchlines on Fox, CW, Kill Tony, Comedy Mothership, Dry Bar Comedy, Moontower Comedy Festival, Skankfest, Just for Laughs, Funniest Comic in Texas, and more.
Schedule of events
- October 24: Fonzo Crow, Gerard Michaels, Dez O'Neal, Angelia Walker, Mitch Burrow, Flo Hernandez
- October 25: Fonzo Crow, John L Brown, Dez O'Neal, KeLanna Spiller, Mitch Burrow, Flo Hernandez
- October 26: Fonzo Crow, John L Brown, Kerry Smith, Mitch Burrow, Linda Stogner, Paul Varghese
WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
$18-$25.50