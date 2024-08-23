The Realm at Castle Hills presents Annual Car Show

The Realm at Castle Hills

Time Machine Car Shows features the area’s finest hot rods, classic cars and trucks, several with the latest technology. Three new categories have been added this year: Best of Show Engine, Best of Show Interior, and Best of Show Paint.

The Realm Castle Hills
4400 State Hwy 121, Lewisville, TX 75056, USA
Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
