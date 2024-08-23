The Realm at Castle Hills presents Annual Car Show
The Realm at Castle Hills
Time Machine Car Shows features the area’s finest hot rods, classic cars and trucks, several with the latest technology. Three new categories have been added this year: Best of Show Engine, Best of Show Interior, and Best of Show Paint.
