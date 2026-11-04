The Salvation Army Dallas Women's Auxiliary 2027 Fashion Show & Luncheon

The Salvation Army Dallas Women’s Auxiliary will present its annual Fashion Show & Luncheon. Led by Luncheon Chairs Catherine Jaynes and Katherine Wyker, the event helps support programs and housing for domestic violence survivors, individuals experiencing homelessness, and those recovering from addiction.

The Salvation Army Dallas Women’s Auxiliary will present its annual Fashion Show & Luncheon. Led by Luncheon Chairs Catherine Jaynes and Katherine Wyker, the event helps support programs and housing for domestic violence survivors, individuals experiencing homelessness, and those recovering from addiction.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.