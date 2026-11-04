The Salvation Army Dallas Women's Auxiliary 2027 Fashion Show & Luncheon

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The Salvation Amy of North Texas

The Salvation Army Dallas Women’s Auxiliary will present its annual Fashion Show & Luncheon. Led by Luncheon Chairs Catherine Jaynes and Katherine Wyker, the event helps support programs and housing for domestic violence survivors, individuals experiencing homelessness, and those recovering from addiction.

The Salvation Army Dallas Women’s Auxiliary will present its annual Fashion Show & Luncheon. Led by Luncheon Chairs Catherine Jaynes and Katherine Wyker, the event helps support programs and housing for domestic violence survivors, individuals experiencing homelessness, and those recovering from addiction.

WHEN

WHERE

Meyerson Symphony Center
2301 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://salvationarmyntx.org/north-texas/fashion-show

TICKET INFO

$50 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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