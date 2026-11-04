The Salvation Army Dallas Women's Auxiliary 2027 Fashion Show & Luncheon
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Photo courtesy of The Salvation Amy of North Texas
The Salvation Army Dallas Women’s Auxiliary will present its annual Fashion Show & Luncheon. Led by Luncheon Chairs Catherine Jaynes and Katherine Wyker, the event helps support programs and housing for domestic violence survivors, individuals experiencing homelessness, and those recovering from addiction.
The Salvation Army Dallas Women’s Auxiliary will present its annual Fashion Show & Luncheon. Led by Luncheon Chairs Catherine Jaynes and Katherine Wyker, the event helps support programs and housing for domestic violence survivors, individuals experiencing homelessness, and those recovering from addiction.