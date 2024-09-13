The Salvation Army of North Texas presents Doing The Most Good Luncheon

Photo courtesy of The Salvation Army of North Texas

The Salvation Army of North Texas will present their annual Doing The Most Good Luncheon. The event will highlight Carlos Sepulveda, Chairman of Triumph Financial, Inc. and Chairman of Cinemark Holdings, Inc., as the keynote speaker. Proceeds from the fundraising event help raise vital funds and awareness to support neighbors in need.

WHEN

WHERE

Hilton Anatole
2201 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://give.salvationarmytexas.org/event/doing-the-most-good-annual-luncheon-2024/e589832

TICKET INFO

$400; Sponsorships available.

