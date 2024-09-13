The Salvation Army of North Texas presents Doing The Most Good Luncheon
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The Salvation Army of North Texas
The Salvation Army of North Texas will present their annual Doing The Most Good Luncheon. The event will highlight Carlos Sepulveda, Chairman of Triumph Financial, Inc. and Chairman of Cinemark Holdings, Inc., as the keynote speaker. Proceeds from the fundraising event help raise vital funds and awareness to support neighbors in need.
The Salvation Army of North Texas will present their annual Doing The Most Good Luncheon. The event will highlight Carlos Sepulveda, Chairman of Triumph Financial, Inc. and Chairman of Cinemark Holdings, Inc., as the keynote speaker. Proceeds from the fundraising event help raise vital funds and awareness to support neighbors in need.