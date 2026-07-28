The Salvation Army of North Texas presents Doing The Most Good Luncheon

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The Salvation Army of North Texas

The Salvation Army of North Texas' Doing The Most Good Luncheon, chaired by Sunni Brookshire and Raj Kalyandurg, supports all those combatting poverty, addiction, and homelessness in the six counties The Salvation Army of North Texas serves. All proceeds from the event help raise vital funds and awareness to support neighbors in need.

The Salvation Army of North Texas' Doing The Most Good Luncheon, chaired by Sunni Brookshire and Raj Kalyandurg, supports all those combatting poverty, addiction, and homelessness in the six counties The Salvation Army of North Texas serves. All proceeds from the event help raise vital funds and awareness to support neighbors in need.

WHEN

WHERE

Hilton Anatole
2201 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://salvationarmyntx.org/north-texas/doing-the-most-good-luncheon

TICKET INFO

$400 and up; Sponsorships available.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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