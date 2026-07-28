The Salvation Army of North Texas presents Doing The Most Good Luncheon
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Photo courtesy of The Salvation Army of North Texas
The Salvation Army of North Texas' Doing The Most Good Luncheon, chaired by Sunni Brookshire and Raj Kalyandurg, supports all those combatting poverty, addiction, and homelessness in the six counties The Salvation Army of North Texas serves. All proceeds from the event help raise vital funds and awareness to support neighbors in need.
The Salvation Army of North Texas' Doing The Most Good Luncheon, chaired by Sunni Brookshire and Raj Kalyandurg, supports all those combatting poverty, addiction, and homelessness in the six counties The Salvation Army of North Texas serves. All proceeds from the event help raise vital funds and awareness to support neighbors in need.