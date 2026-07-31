The Salvation Army presents Echelon Gala

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army of North Texas will present their annual Echelon Gala. The event will be chaired by Bryn Carden, Issy Crow, Stuyvie Coleman, and honorary chairs are Molly and Justin Cox.

Echelon seeks to mobilize the next generation for The Salvation Army by providing opportunities for young adults to engage with the organization through fellowship and networking, donations and fundraising, and service and volunteering.

The event culminates Echelon’s year of fundraising and volunteering with a reception, followed by a dinner, and the Gala Fete portion later in the evening.

The Salvation Army of North Texas will present their annual Echelon Gala. The event will be chaired by Bryn Carden, Issy Crow, Stuyvie Coleman, and honorary chairs are Molly and Justin Cox.

Echelon seeks to mobilize the next generation for The Salvation Army by providing opportunities for young adults to engage with the organization through fellowship and networking, donations and fundraising, and service and volunteering.

The event culminates Echelon’s year of fundraising and volunteering with a reception, followed by a dinner, and the Gala Fete portion later in the evening.

WHEN

WHERE

Frontiers of Flight Museum
6911 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75209, USA
https://give.salvationarmytexas.org/event/2026-echelon-gala/e804730

TICKET INFO

$1,750 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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