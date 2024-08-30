The Sinatra Experience with Dave Halston

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Dave Halston

Dave Halston and his band will transport the audience to the golden era of Swing, Jazz, and sophistication. It isn’t merely a show; it’s a celebration of Frank Sinatra’s legendary music. Halston doesn’t mimic Sinatra; he embodies the essence, the charisma, and the charm that made Sinatra an icon.

WHEN

WHERE

Palace Arts Center
300 S Main St, Grapevine, TX 76051, USA
https://www.grapevinetexasusa.com/event/the-sinatra-experience-with-dave-halston/39481/

TICKET INFO

$44
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
