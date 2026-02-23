The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza presents Capturing Kennedy

The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza will present a special screening of Capturing Kennedy, the true story of Jacques Lowe, a young German immigrant and Holocaust survivor who became John F. Kennedy’s personal photographer at just 28.

With unparalleled access to Kennedy’s campaign, family life and presidency, Lowe documented the rise of an American icon from his early political journey through the tragedy that reshaped the nation. The film offers a fresh, humanizing portrait of JFK, his ideals, his vulnerabilities, and the moments that defined his legacy.

Filmmaker Steele Burrow will be in attendance for a post-screening conversation.