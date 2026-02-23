The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza presents JFK in Mexico: Catholicism, Memory, and Mourning Across Borders

The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza will welcome Dr. Matthew J. Butler, who will be on hand for the program, JFK in Mexico: Catholicism, Memory, and Mourning Across Borders.

Drawing from his article published in The Catholic Southwest, Dr. Matthew J. Butler, Ph.D. presents an analysis of the emotional, religious and political responses to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy across Mexico. Through historical analysis and visual media, the program situates mourning practices within broader conversations about religion, national identity, and cross-border political relationships during the Cold War era.

The program concludes with a question-and-answer session, inviting audience reflection and discussion on memory, faith and the global impact of the Kennedy presidency. The program will be preceded by a brief reception, providing attendees an opportunity to gather before the program begins.