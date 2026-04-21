The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza presents "On Assignment, Dallas Times Herald 1963" opening day

"On Assignment, Dallas Times Herald 1963" is an immersive exhibition that explores the Kennedy assassination weekend through the eyes of the journalists who covered it as it happened.

Featuring iconic photographs, rarely seen artifacts and firsthand accounts, the exhibition follows Dallas Times Herald reporters from the presidential motorcade to the newsroom as routine coverage became breaking national news.

"On Assignment" examines the urgency, discipline and humanity required to report history in real time while inviting visitors to consider how truth is reported, remembered, and understood.

The exhibition will remain on display through March 28, 2027.