The Smokeout Fest will kick off with a barbecue competition sanctioned by the renowned Outlaws BBQ. Barbecue enthusiasts will experience the rich tradition of Texas barbecue, as more than 50 teams will compete, showcasing their unique styles and secret recipes. Attendees will have the opportunity to taste the their specialties and cast votes for their favorites. The three team placing in the People's Choice award will each walk away a share of $5,000 in prize money.

The festival will also feature music performances from Gary Allan, Ryder Grimes, and Paul Cauthen.