The Statler presents The Rocky Horror Picture Show
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Rocket Cinema
The Statler will host a special showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show in collaboration with Dallas-based shadow cast Los Bastardos, who will perform the film live alongside the screening. The event will bring the characters, choreography, and outrageous energy of Rocky Horror off the screen and into the ballroom.
The Statler will host a special showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show in collaboration with Dallas-based shadow cast Los Bastardos, who will perform the film live alongside the screening. The event will bring the characters, choreography, and outrageous energy of Rocky Horror off the screen and into the ballroom.