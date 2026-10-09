The Statler presents The Rocky Horror Picture Show

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Rocket Cinema

The Statler will host a special showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show in collaboration with Dallas-based shadow cast Los Bastardos, who will perform the film live alongside the screening. The event will bring the characters, choreography, and outrageous energy of Rocky Horror off the screen and into the ballroom.

The Statler will host a special showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show in collaboration with Dallas-based shadow cast Los Bastardos, who will perform the film live alongside the screening. The event will bring the characters, choreography, and outrageous energy of Rocky Horror off the screen and into the ballroom.

WHEN

WHERE

The Statler Ballroom
1914 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rocky-horror-picture-show-tickets-1998223756045?aff=oddtdtcreator&keep_tld=true

TICKET INFO

$35 for General Admission; VIP Seating for 2 on Lounge Seating available.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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