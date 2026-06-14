The Stewpot Art Program presents "Common Ground: Dallas Welcomes the World" opening day

"Common Ground: Dallas Welcomes the World" features original works by Dallas neighbors who are experiencing or have experienced homelessness.
The exhibition includes Goals for Good, soccer balls painted on round acrylic; Seen, a portrait gallery celebrating the faces and cultures that make up Dallas and the world; and three color-curated gallery rooms of original work across a range of subjects and styles. A connecting hallway features Dallas landmark and cityscape paintings.
Every piece is available for purchase with proceeds supporting the artists directly. A gallery storefront offers Dallas art prints, postcards, magnets, keychains, and coasters featuring original neighbor artwork.
The exhibition will remain on display through July 17.
"Common Ground: Dallas Welcomes the World" features original works by Dallas neighbors who are experiencing or have experienced homelessness.
The exhibition includes Goals for Good, soccer balls painted on round acrylic; Seen, a portrait gallery celebrating the faces and cultures that make up Dallas and the world; and three color-curated gallery rooms of original work across a range of subjects and styles. A connecting hallway features Dallas landmark and cityscape paintings.
Every piece is available for purchase with proceeds supporting the artists directly. A gallery storefront offers Dallas art prints, postcards, magnets, keychains, and coasters featuring original neighbor artwork.
The exhibition will remain on display through July 17.
WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.