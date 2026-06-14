The Stewpot Art Program presents "Common Ground: Dallas Welcomes the World" opening day

"Common Ground: Dallas Welcomes the World" features original works by Dallas neighbors who are experiencing or have experienced homelessness.

The exhibition includes Goals for Good, soccer balls painted on round acrylic; Seen, a portrait gallery celebrating the faces and cultures that make up Dallas and the world; and three color-curated gallery rooms of original work across a range of subjects and styles. A connecting hallway features Dallas landmark and cityscape paintings.

Every piece is available for purchase with proceeds supporting the artists directly. A gallery storefront offers Dallas art prints, postcards, magnets, keychains, and coasters featuring original neighbor artwork.

The exhibition will remain on display through July 17.