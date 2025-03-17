The Stewpot presents Art in the Parlor

Art Night at The Parlor is a curated gallery exhibition featuring artwork by artists of The Stewpot Art Program in Dallas.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the local artists in person, learn about their creative process, view the art on display, and purchase original works of art, with proceeds directly benefiting the artists. Light bites will be served and beverages are available for purchase at The Parlor. Attendance is complimentary.

The Stewpot Art Program provides a creative outlet for individuals who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, offering them a safe space to produce artwork, access supplies, and receive guidance from supportive mentors. The program fosters self-expression and encourages participants to find their voice through art, which can serve as a critical tool for emotional healing and personal growth.