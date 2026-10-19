The Stewpot presents Common Ground Concert

The Stewpot, a Dallas-based mission serving people experiencing hardship or homelessness, will present an intimate evening with Grammy-nominated Americana singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier under the stars. The event will feature live music and an opportunity for neighbors from all walks of life to gather on common ground in support of fellow community members.

Known for personal, confessional songs including "Mercy Now" and "I Drink," Mary Gauthier brings compassion and honesty to stories of struggle, connection and hope. Her album Rifles & Rosary Beads earned a Grammy nomination for Best Folk Album, and artists including Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, and Jimmy Buffett have recorded her songs. Her new album, Reckoning, reflects her patient, private optimism.