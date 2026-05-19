The Stockton Helbing Quartet in concert

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Photo courtesy of Stockton Helbing

Stockton Helbing is always moving. If he is not playing the drums, he is busy being a composer, arranger, producer, bandleader, educator, music director, author, and entrepreneur. Helbing maintains a busy schedule of performing, recording, lecturing, and teaching around North America with his trio, quartet, quintet, and sextet. He is a frequent guest artist at colleges and high schools where he clinics, rehearses, and performs with their small groups, big bands, and percussion ensembles. Since 2011, Helbing has been heard across the United States playing drums for American music icon and trumpet player extraordinaire Doc Severinsen.

Stockton Helbing is always moving. If he is not playing the drums, he is busy being a composer, arranger, producer, bandleader, educator, music director, author, and entrepreneur. Helbing maintains a busy schedule of performing, recording, lecturing, and teaching around North America with his trio, quartet, quintet, and sextet. He is a frequent guest artist at colleges and high schools where he clinics, rehearses, and performs with their small groups, big bands, and percussion ensembles. Since 2011, Helbing has been heard across the United States playing drums for American music icon and trumpet player extraordinaire Doc Severinsen.

WHEN

WHERE

Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations
2351 Performance Dr, Richardson, TX 75082, USA
https://www.eisemanncenter.com/event?i=11841

TICKET INFO

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