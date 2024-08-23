The Story So Far in concert

Photo by Eric Soucy

The Story So Far comes to Irving in support of their new album, I Want To Disappear.

WHEN

WHERE

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
300 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://concerts.livenation.com/the-story-so-far-i-want-irving-texas-12-08-2024/event/0C00610E506C69A4

TICKET INFO

$53 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
