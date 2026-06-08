The Texas Tenors in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The Texas Tenors

The Texas Tenors comes to Grapevine in support of their 2025 album, Walk With God.

The Texas Tenors comes to Grapevine in support of their 2025 album, Walk With God.

WHEN

WHERE

Palace Arts Center
300 S Main St, Grapevine, TX 76051, USA
https://www.grapevinetexasusa.com/event/the-texas-tenors/41594/

TICKET INFO

$48
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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